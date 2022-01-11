90% gambling legislation support. Are lawmakers listening?

Florida State Representative Andrew Learned and State Senator Shevrin Jones have filed identical bills in the state legislature that would decriminalize a life-saving tool, known as fentanyl testing strips, for preventing opioid overdose. The legislation would make Florida one of the first states in the U.S. South to do so.
At least one state lawmaker in Pierre has already tested positive for COVID-19. Democratic state Sen. Reynold Nesiba, of Sioux Falls, tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday morning. He was vaccinated and recently received his booster shot in December. Nesiba is urging chamber leaders to set COVID protocols. “The Legislature...
Two new bills being introduced in Indiana’s 2022 legislative session are aimed at curtailing the powers of township trustees. Lawmakers say the bills are in response to the actions of township trustees in Wabash and Fairfield Townships in Tippecanoe County who acted with little oversight or accountability. In Wabash...
Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano (R-Franklin) on Thursday introduced new legislation with the goal of protecting the rights of parents throughout the state. Senate Bill 996, known as the Parental Rights Protection Act, specifically describes and outlines certain parental rights as a “fundamental right” for residents of the state.
Republican lawmakers introduced new legislation on Tuesday aiming to solve the law enforcement shortage in the state. GOP leaders are tackling the issue head on by attempting to allocate $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to provide local law enforcement the tools capable of recruiting and training new officers.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana once again appears headed for a showdown over vaccine requirements. Republican lawmakers yesterday began the new session by fast-tracking their proposal to ban mandates in the state. House Speaker Todd Huston said they plan to take the first vote on the proposal tomorrow and...
(The Center Square) – Washington state Democrats look to move quickly on passing a bill to delay for 18 months the collection of a payroll tax that funds the WA Cares long-term care program. The possible delay via House Bill 1732 is meant to give lawmakers time to address legal and logistical issues plaguing the program.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The next West Virginia legislative session starts this coming Wednesday. There lawmakers will get together and draft and vote on legislation. WTAP spoke to two lawmakers about what to expect and what they’re hoping for. Delegate John Kelly represents Wood County. He said there are...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers passed tornado-relief legislation Wednesday that will funnel initial aid into stricken communities for schools and residents displaced by the deadly storms last month. Some legislators spoke of their harrowing experiences huddling with loved ones when the storm struck their neighborhoods. The storms devastated...
The upcoming State Legislative Session begins next week and with that in mind “we” begin our series of looks at what advocates for various issues are looking to see from lawmakers this go-round. Tonight, we start by hearing from the business community. Our guests: Daniel Seiden, President and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Todd Sanders, President and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Chamber.
THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) – The 2022 legislative session kicks of Tuesday with a familiar agenda item – gambling. Gaming proposals in one form or another have been offered for more than two decades, with none crossing the finish line. Supporters got closer than they have in a long time last year, with the state Senate passing a bill to create a state lottery and gambling casinos. But it fell apart in the House of Representatives.
Rep. Michael Vose, an Epping Republican, and Sen. David Watters, a Dover Democrat, have drafted an amendment to House Bill 549, which would increase funding for state energy-efficiency programs. The bill – not including the latest amendment – will be up for a vote this week, during a flurry of voting as legislators take up several bills at the start of the legislative session.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The 2022 regular session of the Kentucky General Assembly was called to order Tuesday with legislative redistricting part of the discussion on opening day in the state Senate. House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, unveiled his chamber’s plan during a press conference last week, while Senate...
The 2022 legislative session starts in a month. It's been more than a year since Connecticut residents have been able to address their lawmakers in person. The public is only allowed on the first floor of the State Capitol and legislative office building. Now lawmakers have to decide whether the people should have the ability to come to the building to testify in person.
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little and a group of lawmakers met at the state capitol on Friday to discuss some of the things they want to make priorities on this upcoming legislative session. Little and lawmakers in attendance said they want this upcoming legislative session to...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's Republican-led Legislature kicked off the 2022 annual session Wednesday amid a coronavirus surge and during an election year. Seating in House hearing rooms and the chamber is limited to curb the spread of COVID-19. Most hearings in the House and Senate are being livestreamed, with live audio or video when the chambers are in session. Masks are not required in the Capitol.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -State Senator Dennis Baxley, with experience at more than 15 legislative sessions as a Florida lawmaker, is heading back up to the Capitol City with a focus he says sticks with him every session. “You know, I go there to protect some things,” said Baxley. “Faith, family,...
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA ( WJBF) — To carry a concealed weapon in the state of Georgia you need a permit — but Governor Brian Kemp is hoping to change that. “To get constitutional carry across the finish line in this legislative session,” Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said. Kemp supports constitutional carry — hoping to push forward […]
New legislation in the Illinois House ensures consumers have more options when it comes to getting everything from cell phones to tractors repaired. The Right to Repair Act is part of a national conversation about whether manufacturers can place restrictions on who can perform the repairs. Abe Scarr, director of...
Alabama lawmakers are returning to Montgomery to begin the 2022 legislative session under the backdrop of looming elections and rising coronavirus cases. One of the major decision before legislators will be how to use the state’s remaining pandemic relief funds. Key lawmakers said there are discussions with Gov. Kay...
Comments / 0