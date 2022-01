Stranger than ever. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been slowly introducing the multiverse, and the Doctor Strange sequel will finally dive headfirst into the weirdness. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was first teased at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, released in December 2021. After the credits, audiences got their first look at the trailer for the May movie, and it’s clear that the sequel won’t just be a direct follow up to 2017’s Doctor Strange movie. The Benedict Cumberbatch-led flick will deal with some of the aftermath of several other Marvel movies and TV shows (which means there are spoilers ahead for every title through Spider-Man: No Way Home).

