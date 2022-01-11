ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Mexico President tests positive for COVID-19

By Marcos Icahuate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMexico (KYMA, KECY) - Today, Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced he tested...

Arizona’s largest lab bolstering COVID-19 test operation

(KYMA, KECY/AP News) - Arizona’s largest diagnostic testing lab will be expanding its operation and be able to take on thousands more Covid-19 test samples. Officials at Sonora Quest Laboratories made the announcement Tuesday after a record-breaking day last week of Covid-19 tests, going through almost 30,000 PCR tests on January 4th, which is the most since the pandemic began.
Ducey quietly taps $95M in virus cash to boost trooper pay

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey quietly tapped $95 million in federal Coronavirus relief money to boost pay for state troopers, prison guards and workers in several other state departments deemed essential. Ducey’s office routinely issues news releases when he allocates cash from the pot of Covid-19...
COVID Strike Team lends hand to YRMC

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - As COVID cases continue to soar, Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is working around the clock to care for the influx of patients. Thankfully, the hospital has extra help. The COVID Strike Team is a group of 15 medical professionals from the U.S. Air Force. Together...
China orders overseas mail disinfection over Omicron fears

China's postal service has ordered workers to disinfect international deliveries and urged the public to reduce orders from overseas after authorities claimed mail could be the source of recent coronavirus outbreaks. The move illustrates China's unrelenting focus on stamping out all coronavirus cases as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics next month, even as experts say the risk of such surface transmission is low. Multiple small outbreaks in recent weeks -- including in Beijing -- have tested China's strict policy of targeting zero Covid cases, which authorities have pursued even as the rest of the world has gradually reopened. In recent days, Chinese officials have suggested that some people could have been infected by packages from abroad, including a woman in the capital whom authorities said had no contact with other infected people.
‘Covid was no joke’: AOC shares photos of her virus battle

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced that she had contracted Covid-19 in an Instagram post on Saturday, explaining that she has experienced debilitating symptoms even given the added protection provided by her vaccine.In the post she shared similar frustrations to many Americans, especially progressives, since the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shifted its guidance to encourage those infected with Covid to return to work less than a week after first testing positive. The congresswoman’s office stated that she received two doses of the vaccine previously, and also received her booster late last year.The New Yorker noted that supposedly “mild” symptoms were...
COVID-19 leaving Imperial County medical center short-staffed

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Those on the frontlines continue battling COVID-19 while helping others recover from the virus. This new surge is leaving some medical centers across the Imperial Valley very short-staffed. VO Medical Center in Calexico currently has one receptionist. About 14 members of its staff are out...
$106 Million to go towards Arizona health care providers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Today, Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly (Both D-AZ) announced more than $106 million towards Arizona health care providers who were affected by COVID-19. “Fully recovering from the coronavirus pandemic requires a strong health care response, and today’s resources will bolster and support health care providers treating sick Arizonans,” Senator Sinema expressed.
Covid-19: Data suggests Omicron wave is ‘turning around’

The continued drop in UK Covid cases indicates the Omicron wave may well be “turning around”, a leading expert advising the Government has said.Prof Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), said that the latest case figures were “cautiously good news” and he hoped the country may have a “flu-type” relationship with the virus by the end of the year.The latest data shows a 38% drop over the last seven days across the UK in the numbers testing positive for Covid-19, with 70,924 new cases reported on Sunday.Prof Tildesley...
Air Force team helps Yuma hospital care for COVID patients

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Yuma Regional Medical Center has applied to the federal government for help because of staff shortages and increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients, including some requiring high levels of care. That call was answered two weeks ago with the arrival of a 15-member Air Force medical augmentation team. Now about halfway through a 30-day deployment at Yuma Regional, the team’s members are stepping in to help the hospital’s personnel wherever help is needed. The Yuma Sun reports that the help has been essential for providing faster, more attentive care for patients. The augmentation team includes a doctor, a physician’s assistant, five nurses as well as technicians.
Unvaccinated People Ordered to Stay Home or Face Jail in City of 14 Million

In a sobering dose of reality cutting a relatively festive holiday season, the Philippines’ sprawling capital Metro Manila has announced yet another lockdown in an attempt to stave off a frightening spike in COVID-19 infections. This time, though, stay-at-home orders apply only to unvaccinated residents and travelers, as the rest of the metropolis carries on with only stricter protocols when in public.
Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
The One Grocery Item Experts Warn Is About to Become Very Hard to Find

Economic experts are warning that hazelnuts will be the next target of supply chain issues, and they're warning that hazelnut products will soon be more expensive, and/or harder to find. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, economic policies in Turkey are having ripple effects that will soon reach our grocery store shelves. That means if you enjoy Nutella spread or hazelnut coffee, you may want to fill your cabinets now.
