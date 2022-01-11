ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions' Austin Bryant: Returns from COVID list

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Bryant was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Bryant played...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Spoke With 1 Team About Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson reportedly plans on exploring his options this offseason. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said he plans on sticking around and competing for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says otherwise. According to the report, Wilson plans on exploring his trade options this offseason. Several notable teams...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Uses 2 Words To Describe Ben Roethlisberger

There are a lot of parallels between the careers of quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson. With Roethlisberger retiring, Wilson has reflected on Big Ben’s Hall of Fame career. Taking to Twitter last night, Wilson congratulated Roethlisberger on an incredible career. He called him a “legend” and “generational” –...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Packers#For The Lions#American Football
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Former Alabama QB Paul Tyson, great-grandson of Bear Bryant, transferring to Arizona State

For the last three seasons, the Alabama quarterback room has included kin to program royalty, with Bear Bryant's great-grandson, Paul Tyson, lined up alongside other Crimson Tide signal-callers. That connection came to an end recently when Tyson entered the transfer portal shortly after the national championship loss to Georgia. On Sunday, he named Arizona State as his intended destination.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Derek Carr’s future with Raiders gets first major hint

The Las Vegas Raiders overcame a myriad of obstacles to make the playoffs this season. As they prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals, they will have to get serious about the team’s future regardless of the outcome. The most important factor of Las Vegas’ future is the Derek Carr situation.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says he was 'kinda hoping' the Raiders scored on final drive of Bengals' wild card win

Moments after helping deliver the Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years, Joe Burrow accomplished another, albeit minor feat by making an entire press room erupt in laughter. Wearing sunglasses that complemented his "Joe Cool" nickname, Burrow was asked how hard it was to watch Derek Carr attempt to lead the Raiders on a game-tying drive in the final two minutes. Ahead 26-19, Burrow was forced to watch as Carr led a furious drive that included a 23-yard completion to tight end Darren Waller on third-and-17 with 1:16 left. Carr and the Raiders had three shots to score from the 9-yard-line in the game's last half-minute.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.
NFL
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Has Brutally Honest Admission On Playoff Loss

If there were to be a Cowboys team to make a deep playoff run, many thought this would be the one. On Monday, star running back Ezekiel Elliott opened up about the team’s disappointment following the 23-17 Wild Card loss. “Yeah, it’s disappointing. This is the best team I’ve...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Julian Edelman converts into Buccanism after Tom Brady, Buccaneers save $50,000 bet

After the New England Patriots disappointed him on Saturday, former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman seems to be converting to the Tom Brady and Tampa Buccaneers fandom. Edelman made a $100,000 bet on the Patriots and Buccaneers making it to the Super Bowl. He placed $50,000 on New England, and the other half on Tampa Bay–a pair of gamble that would have netted him $545,000. Unfortunately, his first bet failed after Bill Belichick and co. received a 47-17 beating against the Buffalo Bills in their Wild Card showdown.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Blown Out By Bills, Failing To Win Playoff Game For Third Straight Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ season is over. It ended ugly. New England fell behind early and never recovered, suffering the most lopsided playoff loss of the entire Bill Belichick era in the 47-17 Bills win. Josh Allen was essentially perfect, completing 21 of his 25 passes for 308 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed six times for 66 yards. Dawson Knox caught two touchdowns, while Gabriel Davis, Emmanuel Sanders, and offensive lineman Tommy Doyle caught one touchdown apiece. Mac Jones completed 24 of his 38 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Kendrick Bourne caught seven...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Dak Prescott

Tony Romo didn’t like how Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott handled the end of the game on Sunday. After Prescott slid at the 25-yard line, he hurried up to the line with the center but didn’t find the ref so he could properly spot the ball. Romo confirmed during...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy