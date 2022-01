Emotions got the best of a dozen or so fans following the Dallas Cowboys‘ heartbreaking postseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers 23-17 in the Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon. As players and refs left the field a few fans began heaving objects to the field. It was an ugly scene which was later supported by quarterback Dak Prescott, who was clearly upset with the officials.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO