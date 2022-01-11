ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL player returns to St. Louis to open coronavirus testing lab

5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BRIDGETON, Mo. — Inside a Bridgeton office building, a renovated dentist's office now houses Missouri's only Black-owned testing lab: Quantum Laboratory. It's an $800,000 facility with former NFL defensive end Sylvester Williams leading from the sidelines. "Personally, I bring a championship mentality to anything I am involved in,"...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
ClutchPoints

Diontae Johnson throws Matt Canada under the bus after loss to Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost in disappointing fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. One of the biggest scapegoats for the loss was wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who had a few dropped passes in the blowout loss. Johnson did address his drops, responding to those who criticized him, both through the media and on social media. However, Johnson also pointed his finger at Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada for the offense’s lackluster effort against the Chiefs, via SteelersWire of USA Today.
NFL
The Spun

Video: Ugly Fight During The Buccaneers vs. Eagles Game

Playoff football, humidity and alcohol doesn’t often equate to well-behaved fans. An ugly scene between Eagles and Buccaneers fans unfolded during Saturday’s NFC Playoff battle. In a disturbing video, several Buccaneers fans are seen walloping on a helpless Eagles. Stadium security eventually gets involved to break up the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis#Pcr#American Football#Quantum Laboratory#The Denver Broncos#Covid
CBS Boston

Report: Jerod Mayo To Interview For Broncos Head Coaching Position

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ season is officially over, which means it’s job interview season for Jerod Mayo. That journey will begin in earnest this week, as the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach will be interviewing for the vacant job in Denver, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. #Patriots defensive assistant and de facto coordinator Jerod Mayo will interview for the vacant #Broncos head coach job in the middle of this week. As of now, that’s his only request, but expect 1 or 2 more this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2022 Mayo — who may not actually be the de factor defensive coordinator, as Bill Belichick has referenced calls made by his son, Steve, throughout the year — is also expected to be a “leading candidate” for the vacant Texans job. Mayo’s in just his third year on the Patriots’ coaching staff, after an eight-season playing career in New England. The Patriots’ defense has ranked first, 15th, and fourth in yards allowed during Mayo’s three years on the staff. The Broncos went 19-30 over the past three years under Vic Fangio.
NFL
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
NFL
boltbeat.com

Chargers: Ranking Justin Herbert and all 32 starting quarterbacks from 2021

Ryan Fitzpatrick was signed to be the starting quarterback of the Washington Football Team and he was instantly injured against the LA Chargers in Week 1 of the 2021 season. Taylor Heinicke took over and played pretty decent football. He is not great by any means, but he got the job done for Washington.
NFL
CBS Philly

Eagles Eliminated From NFL Playoffs After 31-15 Loss To Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers launch their bid for a return to the Super Bowl with a dominating 31-15 NFC wild-card playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The defending champions set the tempo from the start, with Brady leading a pair of long TD drives in the opening quarter and building the lead to 17-0 by halftime. The seven-time Super Bowl winner finished off the Eagles with TD passes of 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski and 36 yards to Mike Evans, improving his dazzling playoff record to 35-11...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reportedly Makes Decision On Coaching 2022 Season

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers claimed a Super Bowl victory last year, there was some speculation that head coach Bruce Arians would retire from his longtime NFL coaching duties. Clearly that wasn’t the case — and it reportedly won’t be the case next year either. According to...
NFL
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy