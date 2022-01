ALMOST IN — Iowa, San Diego State, TCU, Wyoming, Marquette, Colorado State, Murray State. DROPPED OUT — Seton Hall (18), Tennessee (22), Miami (25) THE RANKING — There will be a new No. 1 in this week's AP Top 25, but will it be Auburn or Gonzaga? Voters will undoubtedly be split, but I'm giving the Tigers the edge. Their only loss was in double overtime on a neutral site against a tournament team in UConn. They are also No. 1 in strength of resume compared to the Zags, who are No. 10. Auburn also just beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide own a neutral site win over Gonzaga.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO