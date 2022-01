Today brings more playoff football, with two NFC games on the day. One of them offers us an opportunity to root lustily against a division rival, and I suggest we take it. Things start off in a half hour with the kickoff of Eagles-Buccaneers. There’s no real love for the Eagles among most Falcons fans, I’d wager, not after the fiasco that was the 2017 playoff loss. That said, should we root against a Philadelphia team that has changed dramatically since then when we could be rooting against Tom Brady and the defending champion Buccaneers? Absolutely not. Go Eagles.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO