College Sports

New Gophers football assistant coaches have ties to program

INFORUM
 7 days ago

Assistant coaching vacancies with familiar faces. Danny Collins has been named Minnesota’s new safeties coach and Greg Harbaugh Jr. the new tight ends coach. Collins, who replaces new Rutgers defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak, has been with Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck since 2015 at Western Michigan, where he was a graduate...

www.inforum.com

The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
NFL
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
The Spun

Video: Ugly Fight During The Buccaneers vs. Eagles Game

Playoff football, humidity and alcohol doesn’t often equate to well-behaved fans. An ugly scene between Eagles and Buccaneers fans unfolded during Saturday’s NFC Playoff battle. In a disturbing video, several Buccaneers fans are seen walloping on a helpless Eagles. Stadium security eventually gets involved to break up the...
NFL
Idaho Press

MIKE PRATER: There's one smart landing spot for Moore — and it's obvious

We all have prized possessions, and we protect them at all costs. We think about them in times of reflection, and strategize silly (but serious) scenarios in our minds: “If the house catches fire, what’s the first thing I’d grab?’’ Me? The marble-shaped crystal that contains a small handful of my father’s ashes. You? Think...
NFL
Wyoming News

'I just loved the school': Huskers pick up commitment from top juco RB Anthony Grant

Life in the Red Podcast: Analyzing Scott Frost's completed football staff; latest from AD Trev Alberts and hoops talk Nebraska is dipping back into the junior college ranks in hopes of bolstering its running back competition this offseason. The Huskers on Sunday afternoon landed a verbal commitment from New Mexico Military Institute running back Anthony Grant, who has been among juco's most productive ball-carriers over the past two years. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.
NFL
On3.com

Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
FOOTBALL
CBS Boston

Report: Jerod Mayo To Interview For Broncos Head Coaching Position

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ season is officially over, which means it’s job interview season for Jerod Mayo. That journey will begin in earnest this week, as the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach will be interviewing for the vacant job in Denver, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. #Patriots defensive assistant and de facto coordinator Jerod Mayo will interview for the vacant #Broncos head coach job in the middle of this week. As of now, that’s his only request, but expect 1 or 2 more this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2022 Mayo — who may not actually be the de factor defensive coordinator, as Bill Belichick has referenced calls made by his son, Steve, throughout the year — is also expected to be a “leading candidate” for the vacant Texans job. Mayo’s in just his third year on the Patriots’ coaching staff, after an eight-season playing career in New England. The Patriots’ defense has ranked first, 15th, and fourth in yards allowed during Mayo’s three years on the staff. The Broncos went 19-30 over the past three years under Vic Fangio.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reportedly Makes Decision On Coaching 2022 Season

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers claimed a Super Bowl victory last year, there was some speculation that head coach Bruce Arians would retire from his longtime NFL coaching duties. Clearly that wasn’t the case — and it reportedly won’t be the case next year either. According to...
NFL
The Spun

Gus Malzahn Announces That His Wife Has Been Hospitalized

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn is asking the Knights family to keep his own in their thoughts. On Monday, the coach shared an update regarding the health of his wife Kristi, who’s currently hospitalized battling an undisclosed infection. “I want to sincerely thank all those who have reached out...
FOOTBALL

