Car sharing startup Turo reveals revenue surge in IPO filing

 7 days ago

(Reuters) -Daimler AG-backed car sharing marketplace Turo Inc on Monday made public its filing for a stock market flotation in the United States and disclosed its finances for the first time, revealing a 207% jump in revenue. The San Francisco-based company confidentially filed for an initial public offering in...

Microsoft to buy US gaming giant Activision-Blizzard for $69 bn

Microsoft announced Tuesday a $69 billion deal to purchase US gaming giant Activision Blizzard, the firm behind hits like "Call of Duty" that has been hit by allegations of sex discrimination against women. Activision, the California-based maker of "Candy Crush" has been hit by employee protests, departures, and a state lawsuit alleging it enabled toxic workplace conditions and sexual harassment against women. 
Amazon postpones plan to stop customers using Visa cards at last minute

Amazon has postponed its plan to stop customers using Visa credit cards at the last minute.The company had said that it would refuse to accept the cards from 19 January, blaming the “high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions”. The plan caused confusion and difficulties for those customers with the cards, who were set to be locked out of purchasing at Amazon.But it has now said that change will not take place on Wednesday, and that Amazon and Visa are working on a “potential solution” to allow people to keep using their credit cards. It announced the...
Will Singapore's Vertex SPAC IPO benefit any Indian startups?

By Lee Kah WhyeSingapore, January 17 (ANI): The hottest rage in the U.S. financial markets during the COVID-19 pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 was the SPAC - special purpose acquisition company. In 2020, around 200 SPACs went public in the U.S. raising about USD 64 billion in total funding,...
Basis Global Technologies files for $100M IPO

Basis Global Technologies has filed an S-1 with the SEC to hold an IPO. The digital media software provider said it plans to sell up to $100M shares, which is likely a placeholder number and subject to change. Terms and timing were not disclosed. The company, which changed its name...
Rhodium Enterprise Files for $100 Million IPO—Is It a Good Buy?

Bitcoin mining companies have found unique and increasingly sustainable ways to mine the coin. These companies have used resources like nuclear energy, volcanoes, solar energy, wind turbines, and more. Rhodium Enterprise is the latest mining company that plans to go public, and its IPO stock could be a promising investment.
Bausch & Lomb files for IPO, parent Bausch Health to remain majority owner

Bausch & Lomb Corp. has filed for an initial public offering, according to a filing late Thursday. The Bausch Health Cos. Inc. subsidiary seeks to sell up to $100 million worth of shares, although that's often a placeholder amount used to calculate filing fees. Bausch Health said in August 2020 it planned to spin off Bausch & Lomb, which mostly makes eye-health products. Bausch Health would remain majority owner of the new public company. Bausch & Lomb plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BLCO. Bausch & Lomb listed earnings of $131 million at the end of September, compared with $191 million at the end of September 2020. Sales rose to $2.8 billion in the nine months to Sept. 30, from $2.5 billion in the same period in 2020. Bausch Health changed its name from Valeant in 2018 following allegations of accounting improprieties and price gouging. . Bausch Health, then Valeant, bought the old Bausch + Lomb, which traded from December 1958 to October 2007 on the NYSE, in 2013.
Adagio Reveals Promising Data on ADG20 Against Omicron; Shares Surge

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADGI) were up more than 22% in the pre-market trading session on Thursday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company’s released positive data related to its lead monoclonal antibody (mAb), ADG20, against SARS-CoV-2 variants. The company presented a summary of its recent findings in three separate publications.
Scottsdale-based HomeSmart files for IPO

HomeSmart, a revolutionary real estate enterprise powered by a proprietary end-to-end technology platform, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined. HomeSmart has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “HS.”
