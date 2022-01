No first-year head coach in the Power 5 had more regular-season wins than Tennessee's Josh Heupel, and his work turning around the Vols from a three-win 2020 and the tumultuous offseason that followed didn't gone unnoticed. Heupel was named the winner of the Steve Spurrier First Year Coach Award, presented annually by the Football Writers Association of America to the best coach in his first year at a school, during a virtual ceremony on Monday night, although he is sharing it with Shane Beamer of South Carolina. The two SEC East coaches were among the three finalists along with UCF's Gus Malzahn.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO