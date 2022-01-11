ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars school board set to open job of football coach Scott Heinauer

By Chris Harlan
 6 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars head coach Scott Heinauer watches the Planets’ practice on Aug. 9, 2021, at Mars Athletic Complex.

Mars appears ready to open the job of longtime football coach Scott Heinauer to applicants.

The online agenda for Tuesday’s school board meeting includes a motion “to open the varsity head football coaching position” along with those of Heinauer’s varsity assistants and middle school coaches.

Heinauer said he intends to reapply but didn’t want to comment further on why his position was being opened. He is also the school’s athletic director, a position that isn’t in question.

Heinauer has won more than 200 games at Mars since becoming coach in 1992. The Planets went 2-8 this past season, 2-5 in the conference.

Community Policy