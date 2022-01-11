Tuesday on NH Chronicle: Film Photography

To craft the looks of Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza,” costume designer and frequent collaborator Mark Bridges turned to references including high school yearbooks and store catalogs that showed how middle-class residents of the San Fernando Valley might have looked in 1973. “The yearbooks would verify we were on the right track and were incredibly valuable. I’m kind of a method costume designer,” Bridges jokes of his approach, which also had him leafing through offerings from Sears and Montgomery Ward. Alana Haim plays Alana, a 25- year-old who still lives with her parents and sisters and embodies the period with her extremely...

