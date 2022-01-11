ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, NY

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-10 19:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be...

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 07:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams Patchy freezing drizzle Patchy freezing drizzle has caused a light icy glaze on some untreated roads and sidewalks this morning. Drivers are urged to exercise caution if traveling this morning. Leave extra time to reach your destination and leave plenty of space between the cars in front of you.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 09:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 11:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams Areas of freezing drizzle Areas of freezing drizzle have caused a light icy glaze on some untreated roads and sidewalks this morning. Traffic impacts appear greatest along and south of a line from Columbia City to Fort Wayne and includes the Wabash, Huntington and Bluffton areas. If you are travelling this morning, exercise caution. Leave extra time to reach your destination and allow plenty of space between your vehicle and the one in front of you. Conditions should improve by noon.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Branch, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 07:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Branch; Hillsdale; St. Joseph Patchy freezing drizzle Patchy freezing drizzle has caused a light icy glaze on some untreated roads and sidewalks this morning. Drivers are urged to exercise caution if traveling this morning. Leave extra time to reach your destination and leave plenty of space between the cars in front of you.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
Lewis County, NY
Lewis, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Elkhart, Grant, Huntington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 07:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; De Kalb; Elkhart; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Kosciusko; Lagrange; Noble; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; Whitley Patchy freezing drizzle Patchy freezing drizzle has caused a light icy glaze on some untreated roads and sidewalks this morning. Drivers are urged to exercise caution if traveling this morning. Leave extra time to reach your destination and leave plenty of space between the cars in front of you.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 21:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Wind Chill values of 0 to -5F. * WHERE...In Maryland, Extreme Western Allegany and Garrett Counties. In West Virginia, Western Mineral and Western Grant Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Nicholas, Southeast Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST TUESDAY WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Nicholas, Southeast Webster, Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Preston, Preston by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 14:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Preston; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker Lingering Snow Showers and Gusty Wind Tonight Snow showers are expected to accumulate another one to two inches tonight. In addition to this snow, windy conditions, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, are likely to blow snow onto roads and hinder clearance efforts. If travel is necessary tonight, use extreme caution. Allow for extra time and increase distance between vehicles.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 13:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Kalamazoo; Ottawa; Van Buren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light freezing drizzle mixed with light snow. A light glaze of ice with snow accumulations less than an inch expected. * WHERE...Barry, Ottawa, Allegan, Kalamazoo, Van Buren and Calhoun counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Northern Cayuga, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 22:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Northern Cayuga; Oswego WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will create considerable blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 1 AM EST Tuesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to a quarter of a mile or less including across open country roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Humphreys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 20:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 300 PM CST. Target Area: Humphreys The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Tennessee Duck River Near Hurricane Mills affecting Humphreys County. For the Duck River...including Hurricane Mills...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Duck River Near Hurricane Mills. * WHEN...From this evening to Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land, other low lying areas, and access points along the river from Bucksnort to Taylortown, Cedar Grove, and to Bakerville Rd begin to flood. Portions of Tumbling Creek Rd east of Highway 13 begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 16.0 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.4 feet tomorrow evening. - Action stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 14:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 17:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Craig; Floyd; Giles; Montgomery; Roanoke A BAND OF GUSTY SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN ROANOKE...NORTHEASTERN GILES...SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG... NORTHEASTERN FLOYD...MONTGOMERY AND SOUTHEASTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 506 PM EST, a narrow band of snow showers was located north of Blacksburg, or over Pembroke, moving southeast at 55 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph, a light accumulation of snow, and reduced visibilities are possible. Locations impacted include Blacksburg Christiansburg Floyd Newport Pilot Shawsville and Sinking Creek. Those traveling U.S. 460 between Pembroke and Christiansburg and Shawsville, as well as I-81 between Radford and Salem, should prepare for poor driving conditions through 530 pm. Be prepared for snow on roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
