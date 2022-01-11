ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Republicans plot filibuster revenge strategy against Senate Democrats

By Susan Ferrechio
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

S enate Republicans say if Democrats vote to end the filibuster, the GOP will use the new rule to force votes on a string of Republican bills that would stand a good chance of passing in the evenly divided Senate.

In a move that would turn the Democratic plan to end the filibuster on its head, Republicans say they’ll bring up legislation that can easily garner 50 GOP votes and a few Democratic ones. This could advance Republican measures under the rule change Democrats are considering that would lower the 60-vote threshold to 51 votes.


The GOP's list of legislation is not what Democratic leaders have in mind as they plot an end to the filibuster, including legislation to restart the Keystone XL pipeline, bolster security at the beleaguered southern border, and block taxpayer funding for abortions.

SENATE'S NO. 2 REPUBLICAN, A TRUMP TARGET, WILL SEEK A FOURTH TERM

“There could be some really hard votes for Democrats,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, told reporters in the Capitol on Monday.

Republicans first disclosed their plan to the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

Democrats plan to vote on the major change to Senate rules as early as this week to eliminate the decades-old 60-vote threshold to advance legislation and replace it with a simple majority. The move would clear the way for the party to bring bills to the floor that would otherwise be blocked by Republicans who refuse to provide the 10 votes needed to proceed.

If Democrats change the rules, Republicans warned they would use it to their advantage by bringing up wish list legislation that stands a chance of either attracting Democratic support or forcing lawmakers to make the difficult choice of siding with their own party leadership or their constituents.

“I think they need to think long and hard about whether or not they want to go down a path that allows Republicans to move items on our agenda at 51 (votes) on things that they're going to be, many of them, adamantly opposed to," Thune added.

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana both voted to back the Keystone pipeline last year, putting them under intense pressure to support a Keystone bill if the GOP brought it up under the new rules.

Democrats hope to alter the filibuster to advance partisan voting and election overhaul measures they say are critically needed to ensure and improve voter access to the polls. The measures would block red-state voter integrity laws and reinstate federal oversight of election and voting changes in certain districts to prevent discrimination.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, called Democratic complaints about voting rights “fake hysteria” and said ending the filibuster would destroy a key feature of Congress that protects democracy by giving the minority a voice in Congress.

Democrats haven’t scheduled a vote on changing the Senate rules, but Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, pledged to take it up before Jan. 17.

Democrats must first convince all 50 party lawmakers to back the rules change to pass it with a tiebreaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

But there are at least two holdouts : Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

“They're coming down to crunch time, and I understand,” Manchin said Monday. “I understand the position they're in and what they're doing, but I think I've been very clear where I am. So I hope they respect that, too."

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

A year later, where 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump stand politically

In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, 10 House Republicans voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. Nearly a year since Trump's acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, these GOP lawmakers are staring at a range of political problems. Each has been increasingly ostracized within their own party, and at least three have declined reelection bids, while others face primary challengers.
POTUS
The Independent

McConnell bombarded with criticism over voting rights stance after posting Martin Luther King Day tribute

Mitch McConnell has been been branded a hypocrite for posting a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr while leading Republican efforts to obstruct new voting-rights legislation.Mr McConnell was among several Republicans who took to social media to praise the late civil rights icon as the country marked Martin Luther King Day.“Nearly 60 years since the March on Washington, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message echoes as powerfully as it did that day,” the Senate minority leader wrote on social media. “His legacy inspires us to celebrate and keep building upon the remarkable progress our great nation has made toward becoming...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
State
West Virginia State
The Independent

Republicans rally around senator who Trump said ‘went woke’ by saying he lost 2020 election

Republican senators rallied to the defence of Sen Mike Rounds this week after he was attacked by former President Donald Trump.Mr Rounds sparked a feud with the former president when he went on ABC’s This Week on Sunday and reiterated that he did not believe conspiracy theories supported by Mr Trump and his allies about the 2020 election, namely the assertion that Mr Trump had in fact won the election."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.“[I]f we simply look back and tell our people don't vote because there's cheating going...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

What is the new Voting Rights Act, and why do Republicans (and some Democrats) stand in the way of it?

Another Martin Luther King Day has come to pass without voting reform, but if Democrats have their way, that won’t be the case for long.Congressional Democrats have been pushing for years to expand voting access to little success, and had hoped to get a package of legislation named for civil rights icon and US representative John Lewis done by this MLK Day.Those hopes were dashed when senators moved a planned MLK Day vote back because of a massive snow storm in Washington and Hawaii senator Brian Schatz coming down with Covid.The Senate is back in session on Tuesday, where...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jon Tester
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
John Thune
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Salon

"Vote her the hell out": Progressives target Kyrsten Sinema after her filibuster defense

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. On what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.'s 93rd birthday, voting rights advocates and progressive lawmakers rallied in Arizona on Saturday to target the first-term Democratic senator blocking legislation aimed at strengthening ballot access amid growing GOP-led suppression efforts.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Another GOP member of the Impeachment 10 heads for the exits

In theory, Republican Rep. John Katko has a compelling reason to run for re-election: The New York congressman is the ranking member on the Homeland Security Committee, and if the GOP takes back the House majority, he'd be in line to lead the influential panel. But in practice, there's a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#Republican Senate#Gop#Democratic#Keystone Xl#Republican#The Wall Street Journal
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Advocates for the poor slam Senate filibuster meltdown; call for action on voting rights

'We are in a crisis of democracy,” the Rev. William Barber said. “We talk about the filibuster, about how it hurts Black people — the filibuster has hurt everybody in this country, Black folk, women, the labor movement. The post Advocates for the poor slam Senate filibuster meltdown; call for action on voting rights appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Democratic Party establishment and grassroots turn the big guns on Sinema and Manchin

It was a brutal week for the Democratic Party’s various factions as it became clear ahead of Martin Luther King Jr Day that the passage of voting rights legislation remains unlikely thanks to two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.As the president descended on Capitol Hill in an attempt to press the two on their resistance to alterations to the Senate’s filibuster rule, Ms Sinema took to the floor and delivered a speech outlining her continued refusal to make any changes to the rule even as unified Republican opposition means that passing legislation to combat gerrymandering and bills to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
59K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy