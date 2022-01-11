ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx Dad Says Door Got Stuck Open While He Rescued Daughter in Fire

By AJ McDougall
 7 days ago
A third-floor resident of the Bronx apartment where a deadly fire originated on Sunday, eventually killing at least 17, said he didn’t realize that the door he had opened to save his daughter became stuck. The door left ajar allowed smoke, heat, and flames...

