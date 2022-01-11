1 person hospitalized, dog rescued after fire in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Fire Department is investigating a garage fire at a home on the north side of the valley, that started on Monday afternoon.

It happened at 2:40 p.m. at home near Alexander Road and Commerce Street.

The initial call for help reported that people were trapped inside.

However, when fire crews arrived all of the people were located outside the home.

One person was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were able to rescue a dog found inside. No firefighters were injured in the rescue.

(Courtesy: NLVFD)

(Courtesy: NLVFD)





The Clark County Fire Department was also called in to assist.

The fire has been deemed accidental with initial damage estimates to be at $300,000.

