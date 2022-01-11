ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

1 person hospitalized, dog rescued after fire in North Las Vegas

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ILJNG_0di4HUk200

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Fire Department is investigating a garage fire at a home on the north side of the valley, that started on Monday afternoon.

It happened at 2:40 p.m. at home near Alexander Road and Commerce Street.

The initial call for help reported that people were trapped inside.

However, when fire crews arrived all of the people were located outside the home.

One person was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were able to rescue a dog found inside. No firefighters were injured in the rescue.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHL9X_0di4HUk200
    (Courtesy: NLVFD)
  • (Courtesy: NLVFD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nBlsJ_0di4HUk200

The Clark County Fire Department was also called in to assist.

The fire has been deemed accidental with initial damage estimates to be at $300,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
City
North Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
North Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
North Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Hospital#North Side#Weather#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
8 News Now

8 News Now

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy