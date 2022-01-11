Virginia Tech Athletics announces new vaccine mandates for indoor sports events

Get ready, Hokies — it’s that time of the year again. The fall semester went by in the blink of an eye for some, while others may be dreading the start of a new semester. In the life of a Virginia Tech student, going into the spring season means new classes, new workloads and new places to sprint across the Drillfield to –– even if we’re still in winter break mode. Who wants to go back to school after a month-long break of turkey and daily naps? The start of the new year and a new semester can be pretty daunting, and some students may realize that they can’t do it on their own.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO