Virginia Tech Athletics announces new vaccine mandates for indoor sports events

By Kavya Sundarapandian, assistant news editor
Collegiate Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Tech Athletics recently announced an update to vaccine policies for indoor events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Starting on Jan. 15, students and guests entering an indoor event will be required...

Collegiate Times

Your 2022 Virginia Tech spring sports guide

Winter is coming to an end in the next month and a half and spring sports are right around the corner. Let’s take a look at the Hokies’ spring sports teams and how you can enjoy the games. Baseball. The Hokies’ baseball team is quickly becoming one of...
Wbaltv.com

Vaccine mandates causing debate in the sports world

A big debate going on in the country over vaccine mandates in the workplace, but it's not just in the office but also in sports. Here to shed light on this new situation is civil litigation attorney, Isabella Demougeot.
247Sports

University of Virginia pausing food, beverage services at athletic events for three weeks

The University of Virginia will not serve food or beverages at university and student organization-related events, including Cavaliers home athletic events, from Jan. 17 to Feb. 4. The announcement was made Friday by UVA provost Liz Magill in an open letter to the university community, stating that the policy "will help ensure that all people who attend these events are wearing masks the entire time they are around others."
Collegiate Times

Post-break blues: Taking care of yourself this semester through Cook Counseling

Get ready, Hokies — it’s that time of the year again. The fall semester went by in the blink of an eye for some, while others may be dreading the start of a new semester. In the life of a Virginia Tech student, going into the spring season means new classes, new workloads and new places to sprint across the Drillfield to –– even if we’re still in winter break mode. Who wants to go back to school after a month-long break of turkey and daily naps? The start of the new year and a new semester can be pretty daunting, and some students may realize that they can’t do it on their own.
Sportico

Oregon Draws NCAA Scrutiny for Third-Party NIL Program

The NCAA has sought information from the University of Oregon about its relationship to a third-party NIL program, the school confirmed to Sportico. In a statement, Oregon athletics spokesman Jimmy Stanton said the association has also requested information regarding “our NIL policies and process (and) apps that we use for education and reporting.” Stanton added that Oregon is complying with the request. The NCAA declined to comment, citing confidentiality rules established by its members. On Dec. 8, NCAA President Mark Emmert told a group of reporters that “a number” of schools were being investigated for NIL infractions, though he declined to name any...
