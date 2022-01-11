Virginia Tech Athletics announces new vaccine mandates for indoor sports events

The NCAA has sought information from the University of Oregon about its relationship to a third-party NIL program, the school confirmed to Sportico.
In a statement, Oregon athletics spokesman Jimmy Stanton said the association has also requested information regarding “our NIL policies and process (and) apps that we use for education and reporting.” Stanton added that Oregon is complying with the request.
The NCAA declined to comment, citing confidentiality rules established by its members.
On Dec. 8, NCAA President Mark Emmert told a group of reporters that “a number” of schools were being investigated for NIL infractions, though he declined to name any...
