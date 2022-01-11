Clearview over Deptford - Boys basketball recap

Montville senior Pat Ferrare scored a career-high 27 points as the team picked up a 69-61 win over Parsippany Hills on Monday in Montville. Ferrare reset his career high three times in January, first with a 20-point game at Roxbury on Jan. 10, followed by a 21-point game five days later at Pequannock. Two days later, Ferrare upped that to 27 in Monday’s win.

MONTVILLE, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO