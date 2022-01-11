ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Ex-prosecutor slams British ‘Killer Nanny’ series on Louise Woodward, Matthew Eappen case

By Joe Dwinell
Boston Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new British documentary “The Killer Nanny: Did She Do It?” about notorious au pair Louise Woodward won’t change the fact she’ll forever be convicted of killing an infant, the lead prosecutor said. “She was and remains convicted of killing Matthew Eappen,” Gerry Leone, a...

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Killer Nanny: what happened to Matthew Eappen's parents?

Channel 4's new three-part documentary, The Killer Nanny: Did She Do It?, looks at the murder trial of Louise Woodward following the death of eight-month-old Matthew Eappen in Massachusetts, United States in 1997. While viewers are learning more about former au pair Louise over the course of the documentary, some...
BOSTON, MA
Hello Magazine

The Killer Nanny: viewers divided over Louise Woodward verdict

Channel 4 aired the first part of its new documentary series, The Killer Nanny: Did She Do It?, on Sunday night, which re-examined the murder trial of British au pair Louise Woodward, who was convicted of killing an eight-month-old baby in 1997. Viewers of the three-part programme have been taking...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
JC Post

Federal prosecutors seek evaluation of Kan. serial killer suspect

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to set a hearing to discuss the mental health of a man charged with killing six people in Kansas and Missouri. The U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis filed a motion asking for a hearing to determine if 26-year-old Perez Deshay Reed, of Bellefontaine Neighbors, is mentally competent to stand trial on federal gun charges, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Prosecutors say barring witnesses in case against ex-officers in George Floyd death deprives them of fair trial

Federal prosecutors say a judge's decision to prohibit some witnesses from testifying in the upcoming civil rights case against three former Minneapolis officers will hinder their argument and "deprive the government of its right to a fair trial." Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson said attorneys on both...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nanny#The Killer#Uk#British#Au#Framingham#Shaken Baby Syndrome
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Crewmembers Say Missing TV Producer Took Off Running Into Idaho Forest And Vanished

27-year-old Terrence Chemel Woods Jr. grew up in Capitol Heights, Maryland, and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2013. He lived in London, England for several years and returned to the United States in 2018. He worked on the hit television show The Voice UK at one point, and Terrence traveled the world to work on television shows and documentaries, reports Deadline.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Variety

Jordan Cashmyer, ’16 and Pregnant’ Alum, Dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, a woman who was featured on MTV’s “16 and Pregnant” in 2014, died in Maryland on Sunday. She was 26 years old. News of Cashmyer’s death was shared by her stepmother, Jessica Cashmyer, through a post written on the Facebook account of the Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr., her husband and Jordan’s father. A cause of death was not immediately available. “My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old,” Jessica Cashmyer wrote on Facebook. “Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, ever. Please keep my family...
HOMELESS
CBS Boston

I-Team: Baby Stabbed In Revere, Suspect In Custody

REVERE (CBS) – A man is in custody after a baby was stabbed in Revere Monday night. The baby suffered very minor injuries, according to WBZ-TV I-Team sources. Police were called to 540 Revere Beach Blvd. at about 8 p.m. I-Team sources say the baby was stabbed with a kitchen knife in a second floor apartment. The child was not taken to the hospital. A suspect was arrested outside of the building after a brief search.
REVERE, MA
97.9 KICK FM

This Missouri Town Killed a Bully and Never Got Caught

There's never been a case like it. It's been over 40 years now that a Missouri town decided to kill a man described as a bully and no one ever got caught. It was July 10,1981 when Ken Rex McElroy was murdered in the middle of Skidmore, Missouri. It happened in the middle of the day and there were dozens of witnesses. How did this murder never result in an arrest and conviction? Because no one in Skidmore, Missouri would talk about what happened.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS New York

Exclusive: Witness Describes Subway Push That Killed Michelle Go In Times Square: ‘I See This Man Start Charging’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’re learning new details about the woman who was pushed in front of a subway train and killed in Times Square on Saturday, and for the first time, we’re also hearing from a woman who witnessed the attack. She spoke exclusively Sunday to CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon. “It was kind of surreal. It was mainly, like, I was seeing what was happening,” Maria Coste-Weber said. Coste-Weber says, in a split second, she witnessed a nightmare unfold right in front of her. The Manhattan resident was in the Times Square station on Saturday morning when she noticed a commotion near her. “As I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy