Xbox Game Pass is going to add one of gaming's most acclaimed trilogies to the subscription platform later this month. Specifically, that trilogy in question happens to be associated with IO Interactive's Hitman series. Releasing in a new bundle known as Hitman Trilogy, this collection will include Hitman, Hitman 2, and last year's release of Hitman 3. Not only is this collection fantastic for those who haven't played the Hitman series before, but it also now stands as one of the most critically-acclaimed franchises on Game Pass.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO