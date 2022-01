DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Health Department's new drive-thru site opened Monday to high demand and wait times of approximately an hour. The test site is located in the west parking lot of Polk County Riverplace (2309 Euclid Ave.). It offer both PCR tests—with results available within 48 hours—and rapid tests. There is no cost for patients who are symptomatic or have been exposed, but you should bring an ID and insurance if you have it.

POLK COUNTY, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO