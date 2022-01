SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson appear to be at odds over the county’s mask mandate. According to an email circulated by the Utah Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday, the governor provided “statewide direction and guidance” to all state departments. In it, he says that state-owned facilities will not require employees or visitors to wear masks inside.

