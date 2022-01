A state lawmaker from Chautauqua County believes Governor Kathy Hochul's State of the State Address did not include enough specifics. WDOE News reached out to State Senator George Borrello for his reaction to Governor Hochul's address, which he attended in person in Albany. The Sunset Bay Republican says he liked some of the concepts she presented, but said there were "very little" specifics...

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO