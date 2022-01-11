ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-11 01:53:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-11 14:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Hatteras Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 15:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Hatteras Island. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Ocean overwash and significant beach erosion will continue to impact NC 12 on Hatteras Island. Other roads may be closed as well. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/10 PM 2.9 1.7 2.7 4 Minor 18/07 PM 1.4 0.2 1.0 1 None 19/08 AM 1.6 0.4 0.8 1 None 19/08 PM 1.3 0.1 0.8 1-2 None 20/10 AM 1.7 0.5 0.9 1-2 None
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Hatteras Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 15:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Hatteras Island. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Ocean overwash and significant beach erosion will continue to impact NC 12 on Hatteras Island. Other roads may be closed as well. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/10 PM 2.9 1.7 2.7 4 Minor 18/07 PM 1.4 0.2 1.0 1 None 19/08 AM 1.6 0.4 0.8 1 None 19/08 PM 1.3 0.1 0.8 1-2 None 20/10 AM 1.7 0.5 0.9 1-2 None
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 07:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Ocracoke Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 7 AM EST Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Ocean overwash and significant beach erosion is expected to impact NC 12 on Ocracoke Island. Other roads may be closed as well. Low lying property adjacent to the ocean including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/06 AM 3.5 2.4 2.4 2 Minor 17/07 PM 3.4 2.3 2.6 2 Minor 18/07 AM 3.2 2.1 2.1 2 Minor 18/07 PM 2.4 1.3 1.6 1 None 19/08 AM 2.3 1.2 1.1 1 None 19/08 PM 1.8 0.7 1.0 1 None
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 21:02:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-18 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 17 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches from the northwest to northeast coasts of Puerto Rico, including Aguada and Rincon, as well as Culebra, St John, and St Thomas. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swains Island#Tutuila#Surfs#Extreme Weather#American
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 21:02:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-18 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 17 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches from the northwest to northeast coasts of Puerto Rico, including Aguada and Rincon, as well as Culebra, St John, and St Thomas. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 21:02:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-18 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 17 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches from the northwest to northeast coasts of Puerto Rico, including Aguada and Rincon, as well as Culebra, St John, and St Thomas. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 15:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Accomack HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Accomack County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 15:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Northampton HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Branch, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 07:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Branch; Hillsdale; St. Joseph Patchy freezing drizzle Patchy freezing drizzle has caused a light icy glaze on some untreated roads and sidewalks this morning. Drivers are urged to exercise caution if traveling this morning. Leave extra time to reach your destination and leave plenty of space between the cars in front of you.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 12:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 18:31:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT....Large breaking waves of 8 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 10:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 10:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Nicholas, Southeast Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST TUESDAY WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Nicholas, Southeast Webster, Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 18:31:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT....Large breaking waves of 8 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 21:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Wind Chill values of 0 to -5F. * WHERE...In Maryland, Extreme Western Allegany and Garrett Counties. In West Virginia, Western Mineral and Western Grant Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 15:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Kent COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent MD. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in bayside communities and along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Tolchester Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.8 ft, Major 3.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 17/05 PM 3.5 1.8 2.7 Minor 19/08 AM 1.4 -0.3 0.9 None 19/08 PM 2.2 0.5 1.0 None 20/08 AM 1.1 -0.6 0.5 None
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Humphreys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 20:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 300 PM CST. Target Area: Humphreys The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Tennessee Duck River Near Hurricane Mills affecting Humphreys County. For the Duck River...including Hurricane Mills...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Duck River Near Hurricane Mills. * WHEN...From this evening to Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land, other low lying areas, and access points along the river from Bucksnort to Taylortown, Cedar Grove, and to Bakerville Rd begin to flood. Portions of Tumbling Creek Rd east of Highway 13 begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 16.0 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.4 feet tomorrow evening. - Action stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Preston, Preston by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 14:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Preston; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker Lingering Snow Showers and Gusty Wind Tonight Snow showers are expected to accumulate another one to two inches tonight. In addition to this snow, windy conditions, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, are likely to blow snow onto roads and hinder clearance efforts. If travel is necessary tonight, use extreme caution. Allow for extra time and increase distance between vehicles.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 14:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 17:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Craig; Floyd; Giles; Montgomery; Roanoke A BAND OF GUSTY SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN ROANOKE...NORTHEASTERN GILES...SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG... NORTHEASTERN FLOYD...MONTGOMERY AND SOUTHEASTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 506 PM EST, a narrow band of snow showers was located north of Blacksburg, or over Pembroke, moving southeast at 55 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph, a light accumulation of snow, and reduced visibilities are possible. Locations impacted include Blacksburg Christiansburg Floyd Newport Pilot Shawsville and Sinking Creek. Those traveling U.S. 460 between Pembroke and Christiansburg and Shawsville, as well as I-81 between Radford and Salem, should prepare for poor driving conditions through 530 pm. Be prepared for snow on roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy