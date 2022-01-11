ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pac-12 says it's 'strongly in favor of CFP expansion' amid impasse

By Adam Stites
 7 days ago
The Pac-12, led by commissioner George Kliavkoff, supports any expansion plan that gives its teams a better chance to compete for the national championship. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Negotiations to expand the College Football Playoff aren't making much progress, but the Pac-12 Conference made it clear in a statement that it is more than happy to sign on with just about any format that increases the number of teams.

"The Pac-12 is strongly in favor of CFP expansion," the conference announced in a statement Monday. "We support all of the six most-discussed expansion models that would allow for expansion to occur in time for the final two years of the current CFP agreement."

The statement from the conference came after reports Monday that the committee "didn't even come close" to landing on a new format. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby was vocally critical of the committee for failing to make more progress.

