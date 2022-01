Nevada has long been the most accessible state for sports betting in the entire nation. Look back at the history books and you’ll see that sports betting has been allowed here since 1949. However, things were quite different back then, and sports betting wasn’t quite as ethical and regulated as it is today, at least not prior to 1949 where sports betting wasn’t even regulated. Then again, that’s what makes Nevada and Las Vegas such interesting places. To put this into context, that means that Nevada residents have been able to bet on professional sports for over 70 years.

NEVADA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO