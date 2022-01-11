Despite just 4 wins, Jets head into offseason with optimism

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost in disappointing fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. One of the biggest scapegoats for the loss was wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who had a few dropped passes in the blowout loss. Johnson did address his drops, responding to those who criticized him, both through the media and on social media. However, Johnson also pointed his finger at Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada for the offense’s lackluster effort against the Chiefs, via SteelersWire of USA Today.
