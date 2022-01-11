New4JAGs: The season is finally over, so what’s next?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars wrapped up their season on a high note on Sunday. Now, they go into another offseason filled with uncertainty. Shad Khan has already started the...

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
Russell Wilson reportedly plans on exploring his options this offseason. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said he plans on sticking around and competing for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says otherwise. According to the report, Wilson plans on exploring his trade options this offseason. Several notable teams...
The Las Vegas Raiders overcame a myriad of obstacles to make the playoffs this season. As they prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals, they will have to get serious about the team’s future regardless of the outcome. The most important factor of Las Vegas’ future is the Derek Carr situation.
When it comes to the New England Patriots, we’ve been through so much. Nearly twenty years of domination. Three wins from ‘01 to ‘19. You know a team is in your head when you can remember those three wins without even having to look them up.
Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.
Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves down 10 to the Bengals in the fourth quarter of their first round playoff matchup. But the team doesn’t get there without the leadership and play of Derek Carr. On Saturday, inactive Raiders running back Kenyan Drake had a message for those still...
BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ season is over. It ended ugly. New England fell behind early and never recovered, suffering the most lopsided playoff loss of the entire Bill Belichick era in the 47-17 Bills win. Josh Allen was essentially perfect, completing 21 of his 25 passes for 308 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed six times for 66 yards. Dawson Knox caught two touchdowns, while Gabriel Davis, Emmanuel Sanders, and offensive lineman Tommy Doyle caught one touchdown apiece. Mac Jones completed 24 of his 38 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Kendrick Bourne caught seven...
