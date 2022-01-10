COVID: Florida Records Nearly 130,000 Cases Over Weekend

Courtesy CDC.

BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The CDC just released the weekend COVID tally for Florida around 7 PM Monday, and it is not good.

Florida, according to the Centers for Disease Control using Florida Department of Health data, says 126,704 new COVID cases were logged in Florida on Saturday and Sunday. By day: 77,156 cases were recorded on Saturday, while 49,548 cases were logged on Sunday — a day when fewer testing sites are available. The CDC tends to update numbers in the evening. No report was released Sunday night.

The two days of new cases brings the seven-day moving average to an all-time high of 64,507.

Palm Beach County’s testing positivity rate remains exceptionally high, with the CDC reporting it as 37.03.

