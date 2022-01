For the first time in 41 days, the Boston Celtics are above the .500 mark after beating the New Orleans Pelicans 104-92 on Monday afternoon. The victory was a rollercoaster ride, just like much of the Celtics season so far, with Boston falling behind by as many as 18 points in the first half before a dramatic second half turnaround fueled by Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder.

