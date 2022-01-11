ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road closures around downtown planned Tuesday for Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley’s funeral

By McKenna Oxenden, Baltimore Sun
 7 days ago
Road closures around downtown planned Tuesday for Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley's funeral

Road closures and delays are expected Tuesday morning and early afternoon as Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley’s funeral is held downtown at the Convention Center.

Drivers should plan to add extra time to their commute and try to use alternate routes away from the Convention Center to avoid delays, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation said in a news release Monday.

Holley, a 39-year-old mother of four, was gravely injured by gunfire Dec. 16 while sitting in her patrol car during an overnight shift in Curtis Bay. She died a week later at Maryland Shock Trauma.

A viewing was held at Wylie Funeral Home on Sunday and Monday. A wake is being held at the Convention Center on Tuesday at 9 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m.

Traffic around the Convention Center is likely to be congested from 7 a.m. to about 1:30 p.m., the transportation department said.

During the ceremony, all traffic along Interstate 395 will be able to access eastbound Conway Street and northbound Howard Street. However, temporary traffic stops will be implemented along I-395 at Conway Street throughout the day, the department said.

The areas expected to be the most impacted are:

  • Pratt Street between Paca and Light streets
  • Russell/Paca Street between Lee and Pratt streets
  • Sharp Street between Pratt and Conway streets
  • Howard Street between Pratt and Conway streets
  • Conway Street between Light and Howard streets
  • Charles Street between Pratt and Conway streets

To accommodate service and funeral vehicles, the following traffic modifications are also planned throughout the morning:

  • Single-lane closures along northbound and southbound Howard Street between Camden and Conway streets (next to the median in both directions)
  • Right-lane closure of westbound Conway Street between Charles and Howard streets
  • Southbound Charles Street will be closed at Conway Street
  • Westbound Conway Street will be closed to through traffic between Light and Howard streets at approximately 12:30 p.m. and will remain closed until funeral vehicles clear the area.

