Al Sharpton delivers eulogy for 14-year-old girl shot by LAPD

Northwest Miami-Dade (CBS Miami) — Miami-Dade Police said a fight over a bar bill ended in a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade with 5 people shot and 1 killed. The deadly shooting happened outside the Chicagoan Bar on NW 7th Street near NW 108th Avenue early Tuesday. MDPD said a man was kicked out of the bar for refusing to pay for his drinks. He returned around midnight, parked his car in the middle of the street, got out, and started shooting at the security guard standing outside the bar. The security guard fired back, police said, and another guard also came outside and began shooting. Police said the subject died on the scene. Three women were also caught in the crossfire and shot. Miami-Dade police said one of those women was grazed by a bullet and refused to stay on the scene. Three people were taken to the hospital, all in stable condition, according to police.

