Dakota Chavis: The Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week

Junior guard Dakota Chavis has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week.

The Raiders are off to an historic start, winning their first 13 games, tying the program’s record for the most wins in a row to begin a new season.

Chavis’ efforts on offense and defense in two Sandhills Athletic Conference games last week helped extend the streak. A two-year varsity player, this is Chavis’ first career recognition.

Athletic Profile

Age: 17

Birthday: Dec. 5, 2004

Year: Junior

Winter Sport: Basketball

Position: Point Guard

Height & Weight: 5-11, 175 pounds

Years on Varsity: 2 years

Experience: 8 years

ATTACKING THE BASKET WITH DAKOTA CHAVIS

The Raiders hit the road for two conference games at Hoke County and Union Pines last week, and despite trailing early to the Bucks and facing a physical Vikings squad, Richmond picked up two wins.

In Tuesday’s 70-59 win over Hoke County, the Raiders trailed by 12 points at the end of the first quarter. Chavis scored the first two of his 12 points in the game on a steal and transition bucket.

Richmond responded with a 24-6 run in the second stanza, with Chavis adding two more points on a drive through the paint. At the break, Richmond led 33-27.

Helping secure the win, Chavis netted 4 points in both the third and fourth quarters. His final basket was a transition bucket to put Richmond up nine points with just over two minutes to play. He added five rebounds to his stat sheet.

Friday’s performance was a career-high for Chavis, who scored 20 points in the Raiders’ 71-65 win over the Vikings. Known to be a pivotal player in the early going, Chavis attacked the basket for 7 points in the first quarter to give the Raiders an 11-10 lead after the first.

Chavis scored a layup off the opening tip, and followed that with a transition bucket and a three-pointer from the left wing. A drive in the final 25 seconds of the second quarter gave Chavis 9 points at the break, and Richmond held a 30-26 lead.

Another fast bucket to start the third by Chavis was part of a 9-1 run by the Raiders, which helped distance them from the Vikings. Most of Chavis’ work was done from the free throw line, where he hit five shots from the stripe in the third. He also added another field goal.

In the fourth quarter, Chavis ended his career night with two more free throws, part of a 12-of-14 performance from the line by the team in the double bonus. He finished the game with six rebounds.

Through 13 games this year, Chavis is averaging 9.8 points per game and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Dakota Chavis (5) moves around a defender before driving the lane for two points against Union Pines on Friday. (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer)

RAPID RESPONSES WITH DAKOTA CHAVIS

ROSports: You had two big games last week, with one resulting in a new career high. What’s been working well for you on the court?

Chavis: “I’ve been playing pretty good lately, especially finishing better shots and making better decisions. I think I’ve been able to choose when to take it to the basket or pass it to the open man.

“Friday was a big game for the team and I wanted to play good enough to help get the job done so we could earn another conference win. And I was able to score 20 points.”

ROSports: The Raiders are chasing program history as they look to win their 14th game in a row to start a season. What’s the mentality of the team and what’s been the most fun about this current run?

Chavis: “We want to win every game and we want to make history. Our goal is to play our best every time we’re out on the floor.

“Our chemistry is great and we all play well together. We’ve been keeping our composure no matter what, like when we were down 12 points at Hoke. That helps us stay in games and gives us confidence.

“The best part right now is winning games and having a good time with the guys. This season has been a lot of fun so far, and we get really hype in the locker room after games.”

ROSports: How would you describe your style of play as a guard? And what are some of the team’s x-factors that have led to the success this year?

Chavis: “I’m a pass-first guard, but I can finish and rebound, too. I also think I can be aggressive when attacking the hoop.

“Again, our chemistry makes us special. We have a lot of energy and play with a lot of heart every single game.”

The Richmond Observer will publish two more Official Athletes of the Week next week.