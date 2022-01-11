Yet another mountain lion turns up in eastern Nebraska

Considering the recent, tragic news of the fires and deaths in Philadelphia and New York, the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency wants to remind everyone in the state of Nebraska of the importance of being fire safe during these cold winter months. Home heating fires are the second leading cause of fire deaths in the United States, and Nebraska is not immune. During the past three years Nebraska has suffered multiple fire fatalities in homes, where the fire cause was related to home heating and non-working smoke alarms.

