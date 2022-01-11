ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, NE

Yet another mountain lion turns up in eastern Nebraska

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DENTON, Neb. (AP) — Another mountain lion sighting in eastern Nebraska has some people wondering if the animal’s population is on the rise and moving...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Panhandle Post

Woman, 91, still missing 2 weeks after massive Colorado fire

DENVER (AP) — Two weeks after a Colorado wildfire destroyed over 1,000 homes and buildings, the search for one person listed as missing is is still underway. Authorities have not named the woman they are looking for at a site where a home burned on the outskirts of the town of Superior. But relatives have identified her as 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull.
COLORADO STATE
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts' State of the State Address

LINCOLN – President Foley, Speaker Hilgers, Members of the Legislature, Distinguished Guests, friends, my lovely wife and First Lady Susanne Shore, fellow Nebraskans – good morning!. Congratulations on the commencement of the Second Session of the 107th Nebraska Legislature. Welcome back to Lincoln. I look forward to working...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denton, NE
Pets & Animals
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
Denton, NE
Lifestyle
City
Denton, NE
City
Arlington, NE
Local
Nebraska Pets & Animals
Lincoln, NE
Pets & Animals
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
State
Nebraska State
Panhandle Post

1 dead, 2 critically hurt after crash with semi-truck in Otoe County

PALMYRA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a head-on crash between a semi-truck and an SUV. Deputies from the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the crash between a westbound semi and an eastbound SUV in the westbound lanes of Nebraska 2 just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

State halts some surgeries at Nebraska Medical Center

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced a public health order barring the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha from performing pre-scheduled, non-emergency surgeries, one day after the hospital announced that it had activated its crisis plan because of the pandemic. Ricketts says the state’s directed health measure...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Lions#Ap#Lincoln Journal Star
Panhandle Post

Nebraska tax collections beat expectations in December

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state government collected more tax revenue than expected in December. The Nebraska Department of Revenue reports state tax receipts of $510 million, which is 7.4% higher than the forecast of $475 million. The department says net individual income, corporate income and sales and use...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska Fire Marshal offers tips on preventing space heater fires

Considering the recent, tragic news of the fires and deaths in Philadelphia and New York, the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency wants to remind everyone in the state of Nebraska of the importance of being fire safe during these cold winter months. Home heating fires are the second leading cause of fire deaths in the United States, and Nebraska is not immune. During the past three years Nebraska has suffered multiple fire fatalities in homes, where the fire cause was related to home heating and non-working smoke alarms.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy