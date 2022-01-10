ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact check: Rumor that Fox announced 'King of the Hill' reboot is false

By Nayeli Lomeli, USA TODAY
 7 days ago

The claim: Fox announced a reboot of 'King of the Hill' will start March 19

The animated sitcom " King of the Hill " ran for 13 seasons on Fox from 1997 to 2010. So when a recent Facebook post claimed the series would come back this year, some social media users eagerly hit the share button.

"Fox just announced a King Of The Hill reboot with an all new season and episodes with the characters older coming out March 19th," reads the caption of the Jan. 3 post .

The post was shared more than 26,000 times within four days. The claim also made the rounds on Twitter .

But Fox Entertainment and Walt Disney Television, which owns the rights to the show , told USA TODAY no such announcement has been made. There are currently no plans to reboot "King of the Hill."

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the claim for comment.

Fox, Disney debunk rumor

Spokespeople for Fox Entertainment and Walt Disney Television told USA TODAY the claim in the post is not accurate.

"We have not announced that 'King of the Hill' will return," Les Eisner, senior vice president of corporate communications at Fox Entertainment, said in an email.

Chris Alexander, executive vice president of corporate communications for Walt Disney Television, said in an email there is no reboot in the works.

USA TODAY could find no press releases or announcements from Disney or Fox that indicate otherwise. Other independent fact-checking organizations have debunked the rumor .

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Fox announced a reboot of “King of the Hill” will start March 19. Spokespeople for Fox Entertainment and Walt Disney Television denied the rumor.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Rumor that Fox announced 'King of the Hill' reboot is false

