ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Polo G's Jewelry Gets Diamond Tested By Charlamagne Tha God

By Mark Elibert
HipHopDX.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York, NY – Polo G has been seeing a lot of success these days, and with that comes a lot of money that he can spend on fine jewelry pieces. The Chicago native has a massive jewelry collection many would kill to have, but there’s an ongoing trend of fakeness...

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Cam'ron Hit With 'Gucci Mane Clone' Jokes Over New Teeth

Cam’ron‘s style has always been a big part of his individuality, epitomized by the iconic cotton candy pink mink he debuted in the early 2000s. But the Dipset legend’s latest look is drawing comparisons to another rapper entirely. On Monday (January 17), Killa Cam took to his...
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Charlamagne Tha God Is Still Finding His Voice

Lenard McKelvey's mom was an English teacher. As a kid, he always had his head in a book — even when he was reading that book in a jail cell. But there were some things he couldn't learn from reading, and one of them was how to be true to himself as his radio career took off. Now he's Charlamagne Tha God, host of the massively influential radio show The Breakfast Club and his own late-night show on Comedy Central, Tha God's Honest Truth.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Asian Doll Gets King Von Face Tattoo

Asian Doll is still mourning the loss of her boyfriend King Von, who was shot and killed outside an Atlanta hookah lounge on November 6, 2020. Over the weekend, Asian Doll revealed she got more Von-inspired ink by having his government initials of “DDB” tattooed above her left eyebrow.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
thecurrent-online.com

What is Polo G’s Real Name?

How do you know Polo G’s full name? Polo-G is a 99-liner rapper from the United States. His real name, net worth, and a slew of other facts are the focus of this week’s post. Celebrities have been known to employ pseudonyms in the past. Rather, their stage titles are what people recognise them by. Many times, the general public has no idea what a celebrity’s genuine name is.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Gifted Glow-In-The-Dark 'Super Gremlin' Diamond Chain

Miami, FL – Kodak Black is back making a splash on the Billboard charts thanks to his latest hit “Super Gremlin.” The Sniper Gang Presents Syko Bob & Snapkatt: Nightmare Babies album cut climbed to No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 last week, earning the Florida rapper his third top 10 hit of his turbulent career.
MIAMI, FL
thesource.com

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves Take an Island Holiday Baecation

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves dipped off for a holiday baecation. TheJasmineBrand notes the two shared images flying in similar aircraft, both over an island. Jayda shared her images solo, while Lil Baby appeared alongside Meek Mill. During Christmas, Jayda posted a new Rolls Royce on Instagram, which many believed...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Polo G
Person
Dj Envy
Person
Charlamagne Tha God
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. Martin

Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
CELEBRITIES
charlottenews.net

Wife of NBA icon Curry responds to open marriage rumors

The wife of NBA legend Steph Curry has called the gossip 'ridiculous'. The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Ayesha, has addressed rumors that the couple is in an open relationship, labeling the speculation 'disrespectful'. Claims circled on gossip blogs in recent weeks and cited an anonymous tip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Diamonds#Tha#The Breakfast Club#Maybach
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Shows Off 10-Lb. Weight Gain After Family Said He Was ‘Wasting Away’ — Watch

Jaden Smith appeared on the new episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ to share how his healthy weight gain became possible after his family held an intervention for his food issues. Jaden Smith, 23, has come a long way from when his family staged an intervention for his eating issues in 2019. The Smith family revealed in September of that year on Red Table Talk that they stepped in after noticing Jaden was “wasting away” because of a lack of nutrients. Now, over two years later, Jaden has healthily gained 10 pounds, which he discussed on the Dec. 22 episode of Red Table Talk. He told his mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 68, that he’s “definitely” feeling better since the intervention and subsequent weight gain.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Alicia Keys and Lizzo go bold in same skintight floral catsuit

Me-ow. The catsuit isn’t going anywhere in 2022; in fact, it’s only getting bolder. While tons of celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner and Priyanka Chopra have been rocking the second-skin trend in all sorts of colors and prints, Alicia Keys and Lizzo took things a step further recently by reaching for the same floral version with built-in gloves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Ari Fletcher Says She Used To Want Men To Pull Their Gun Out When She Tried To Leave, Claps Back At Haters

Not long after she made waves with an unreleased rap track, Ari Fletcher has once again turned the internet upside down – this time, for her comments about some toxic behaviour she used to engage in with her romantic partners. Currently, she's dating Moneybagg Yo, and during a recent interview she opened up about what their life together is like.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
XXL Mag

Lil Wayne’s Security Guard Wants to Press Charges After Wayne Allegedly Pulled Assault Rifle on Him – Report

Lil Wayne's security guard is reportedly looking into pressing charges against the rapper following an altercation that occurred last month. According to a report on TMZ, published on Monday (Jan. 3), Weezy's security guard has reportedly changed his mind and wants his former boss prosecuted for allegedly pulling an firearm on him during a fight at the rapper's Hollywood Hills, Calif. mansion last year.
HIP HOP
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star...
NFL
Radar Online.com

Nicki Minaj Breaks Silence Over Her and Kim Kardashian's Former Business Manager Angie Kukawski's Shocking Murder

Nicki Minaj posted a heartbreaking tribute to the former business manager that she shared with Kim Kardashian. Angie Kukawski's body was found inside her abandoned vehicle last week. Her boyfriend has since been arrested for the brutal murder. Article continues below advertisement. After learning about the shocking details surrounding the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy