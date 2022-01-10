Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was arrested by authorities on suspicion of driving under the influence on Monday morning, according to King County, Washington records.

Smith was arrested in the early morning hours following Seattle's 38-30 road win over the Arizona Cardinals .

According to records, the 31-year-old Smith was booked into jail at 5 a.m. local time and released around noon after posting $1,000 bail.

Smith played four games this season, subbing in while Russell Wilson recovered from a finger injury. He passed for 702 yards with five touchdowns and one interception, winning one of his three starts.

Geno Smith has started 34 games for three different teams during his NFL career. Charles LeClaire, USA TODAY Sports

Smith earned $1.2 million in 2021 and is set to be an unrestricted free agent.

In nine NFL seasons, Smith has a 13-21 career record playing for New York Jets, New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers and Seahawks. He has 34 career touchdowns and 37 interceptions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Seattle Seahawks backup QB Geno Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI