ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

A Saudi Arabian Princess Has Been Released After 3 Years in Prison Without Charge

By Virginia Chamlee
People
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the Saudi Arabian royal family's many members has returned home after spending nearly three years in prison — the result of a still-mysterious March 2019 arrest with her daughter, Souhoud Al Sharif. An adviser for Princess Basmah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud confirmed to the...

people.com

Comments / 5

Related
Telegraph

Jamal Khashoggi's murder risks being 'repeated in London unless Met Police take action'

Police must take threats against Saudi political exiles seriously or risk another outrage like the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, human rights activists have said. They have warned that officers appear to have "no idea" of the international context when responding to reports of death threats, and that ignoring such activity will only embolden aggressive elements within the regime.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Foreign Policy

Saudi Arabia Is the Middle East’s Drug Capital

Three drug busts in quick succession over the last month have revealed the extent of Saudi Arabia’s drug problem. First, in a rare gesture of cooperation, the Syrian government confiscated over 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) of addictive amphetamines known as Captagon that had been stashed in a pasta shipment intended for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital. A few days later the Saudi authorities seized over 30 million tablets of the intoxicant hidden in imported cardamom. Then, in mid-December, Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces foiled an attempt to smuggle four million Captagon pills to Riyadh via Jordan, this time hidden in coffee bags.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Business Insider

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants Turkey's president to stop bringing up the brutal killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he's meeting with MBS, The Wall Street Journal reported. Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in a Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. MBS reportedly wants Erdogan to stop mentioning Khashoggi's murder. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to...
MIDDLE EAST
Boston Globe

Saudi princess is released, but other royals are still locked up

BEIRUT — A Saudi princess, a critic of her country’s government who was jailed nearly three years ago after publicly questioning government policy, has been released, a legal adviser to her family said Sunday. The princess, Basmah bint Saud, returned home Thursday with her daughter Suhoud al-Sharif, who...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
The Independent

Satellite photos show aftermath of Abu Dhabi oil site attack

Satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday appear to show the aftermath of a fatal attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates claimed by Yemen s Houthi rebels.The images by Planet Labs PBC analyzed by the AP show smoke rising over an Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. fuel depot in the Mussafah neighborhood of Abu Dhabi on Monday. Another image taken shortly after appears to show scorch marks and white fire-suppressing foam deployed on the grounds of the depot. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., known by the acronym ADNOC, is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Statue of Iranian general Soleimani is torched hours after it was unveiled by Tehran officials to mark two years since he was assassinated in a US drone strike

A statue of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani has been torched hours after it was unveiled by officials to mark the second anniversary of his assassination. Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed on January 3, 2020 in Iraq in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport along with his Iraqi lieutenant and others.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi Arabian#Salman Of Saudi Arabia#Princess#The Associated Press#The New York Times#Mbs#The United Nations
AFP

Three dead as Yemeni rebels hit Abu Dhabi in 'warning' shot

Yemen's Huthi rebels claimed attacks in Abu Dhabi that triggered a fuel tank blast killing three people Monday, and warned civilians and foreign firms in the UAE to avoid "vital installations". The United Arab Emirates is part of a Saudi-led military coalition that supports Yemen's government against the Iran-backed Huthis, and the coalition launched retaliatory raids against Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa late Monday, without any immediate reports of casualties. The Huthis have repeatedly carried out cross-border drone attacks against Saudi Arabia, but this is the first deadly assault acknowledged by the UAE inside its borders and claimed by the Yemeni insurgents, who said they had fired ballistic missiles and deployed armed drones. Abdul Ilah Hajar, adviser to the president of the Huthis' Supreme Political Council in Sanaa, said the military operation in Abu Dhabi was a warning shot.
MIDDLE EAST
Vice

Someone Hired Samba Dancers in Saudi Arabia and It Didn’t Go So Great

Saudi Arabia has launched an investigation after five samba dancers performed on the streets of Jizan at a state-run festival, seemingly in defiance of the authoritarian state’s own strict Islamic dress code for women. Video footage showing female dancers with bare legs and torsos dancing through a crowd went...
WORLD
thetravelmagazine.net

MDLBEAST Soundstorm Festival, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Once unthinkable, the idea of a music festival in Saudi Arabia, where hundreds of thousands of men and women dance together is now a reality. It’s taking place just outside the capital, Riyadh, in a purpose-built site in the desert. Around 700,000 are expected and because the site is so huge, it doesn’t seem crowded. Even better, as alcohol is forbidden in the Kingdom, everyone is sober and well behaved.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

Abu Dhabi explosion: Fuel truck blast kills three with Yemeni Houthis claiming attack

Yemeni Houthis have claimed a drone attack on the United Arab Emirates that killed three people and injured six, marking a potential escalation of the seven-year conflict just weeks after the rebel movement seized a Emirati-flagged ship in the Red Sea.The Iranian-allied Houthi fighters, also known as Ansarullah, claimed “a substantive attack” on the UAE, which reported the deaths of two Indian nationals and a Pakistani in fires and explosions on Monday involving three petroleum tankers and an airport construction site in Abu Dhabi.The flare-up in violence underscores the UAE’s continued involvement in the Yemen conflict nearly two years...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

11 dead as coalition strikes Yemen after Abu Dhabi attack: witness, medics

Eleven people were killed in coalition air strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa, a witness and medical sources told AFP Tuesday, after the insurgents launched a rare and deadly attack on the United Arab Emirates. "Eleven people were killed. The search is still going on for survivors in the rubble," said Akram al-Ahdal, a relative of some of the victims. A medical source confirmed the death toll. The air strikes hit two houses, leaving them in ruins, Ahdal said. The UAE is part of the Saudi-led pro-government coalition fighting rebel forces. The late Monday strikes came hours after Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels claimed a drone and missile attack on the UAE capital Abu Dhabi which killed three people and wounded six.
MIDDLE EAST
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
People

People

197K+
Followers
37K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy