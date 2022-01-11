ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Betty White's death caused by stroke suffered 6 days earlier

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GrFPE_0di46wcE00

Betty White died from a stroke she had six days before her Dec. 31 death at age 99, according to her death certificate.

The beloved “Golden Girls" and "Mary Tyler Moore Show" actor died at her home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles as the result of a Dec. 25 cerebrovascular accident, the medical term for a stroke, according to the LA County death certificate obtained Monday by The Associated Press.

The cause was provided by White's doctor, as is typical in such cases.

She was cremated and her remains were given Friday to Glenn Kaplan, the man in charge of White's advanced health care directive.

Jeff Witjas, White's longtime agent and friend, who first confirmed her death to the AP, said she had been staying close to her Los Angeles home during the pandemic.

The document lists White's legal name of Betty Marion Ludden. She took the last name of her husband Allen Ludden, to whom she was married from 1963 until his death in 1981.

The information from the death certificate was first reported by TMZ

White, whose comic chops and up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years who was celebrated by several generations of fans, died less than three weeks before her 100th birthday.

President Joe Biden Mel Brooks, and many other celebrities and prominent leaders paid tribute to her after her death.

Comments / 1

Related
Lawrence Post

Betty White spent her final years in a house she was forced to live in because her Carmel house was too inaccessible

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Betty White's Last Word Was Just Revealed—Here's Who She Called For Before Her Death

Betty White's friend and former co-star Vicki Lawrence has shared the final word uttered by the legendary actress before she died at age 99. Betty White is still alive ( AP ) In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lawrence said she found out White's last word was a callout to her husband, Allen Ludden, who died in 1981. "I talked to Carol yesterday, and we agreed it is so f---ing hard to watch the people you love go away," Lawrence recalled to the publication.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Hulk Hogan ‘makes evidence-free claim’ that Betty White and Sidney Poitier were killed by vaccines

Wrestling Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan made a shocking evidence-free claim that comedian Betty White and Sidney Poitier passed away due to the Covid-19 vaccine.On Sunday, comedian Josh Pray posted a video about comedian and Full House star Bob Saget and his unexpected death.In the video’s comments, one viewer speculated that Saget’s death was linked to his vaccine.“Wellll many directions we can go with this, but I will take jab for $500, Alex,” the person wrote.Hogan appeared to respond to that person’s comment in agreement in a now-deleted post.“100 per cent Betty and Sidney were also jabbed [they’re] dropping...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Ludden
Person
Betty White
The Hollywood Reporter

Betty White’s Final Message: How ‘Betty White: A Celebration’ Pivoted to Become an Iconic Tribute

Despite being nearly 100 years old, it felt like Betty White was, somehow, going to live forever. So when her death was announced on New Year’s Eve, it stunned everyone — including producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein. The duo, who knew Betty for more than a decade and are the minds behind PBS’ Pioneers of Television, were gearing up to celebrate the icon’s life and legacy on Jan. 17 with Fathom Events’ Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration. “We were just shell-shocked,” Boettcher says. “I think with her so close to 100 — it was just a gutshot...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stroke#Golden Girls#The Associated Press#Ap
The Independent

Betty White’s assistant shares ‘one of the last photos’ of late TV icon on 100th birthday

Betty White’s assistant has shared “one of the last photos” of the late Golden Girls star on what would have been the actor’s 100th birthday. White, 99, died on 31 December from a stroke. On Monday (17 January), White’s long-time assistant Kiersten Mikelas posted what is believed to be among the final pictures of the late comedian on her official Facebook page. In the photograph, White is in a bright green outfit, with a full face of makeup and a big smile.Mikelas wrote that White was “radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever” when the photograph was taken...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Sacramento

Betty White’s Love Of Animals Fuels Social Media Fundraising Trend Felt Locally

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – “Golden Girl” Betty White would have been 100 Monday. Betty White was well known for her iconic on-screen career, but it was her off-screen passion that’s led to a social media phenomenon. To commemorate that milestone, a social media trend is honoring White’s passion for helping animals. It’s called the “Betty White Challenge.” It asks people to donate $5 to an animal rescue organization in Betty White’s name Monday. There’s no doubt White was loved by many, but it was what she loved that will be her lasting legacy. In Sacramento, Bradshaw Animal Shelter held a fundraising raffle that gave away a prize pack containing, amongst other things, some Betty White-themed items. The money generated went to animals in need.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Betty White Tributes, Screenings & Charity Challenges Mark TV Icon’s 100th Birthday

Refresh for updates… On what would have been her 100th birthday, the beloved TV legend Betty White is being remembered with online tributes, special screenings and animal charity challenges. The Cincinnati Zoo even named a newborn penguin in her honor, calling the blue penguin chick “Rose” after White’s Golden Girls character. “We think Betty would approve,” the Zoo tweeted. In fact, animal rights and charities are a common theme in the White tributes, honoring the actress’ longtime championing of the cause. “In honor of the late, great Betty White,” tweeted actress Bernadette Peters, “we ask that you participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge by donating...
CHARITIES
Popculture

Pat Sajak and Vanna White React to 'Wheel of Fortune' Legend's Death

Pat Sajak and Vanna White are paying tribute to a Wheel of Fortune legend. After it was announced earlier in January that long-time Wheel of Fortune director Dick Carson passed away in December at the age of 92, Sajak and White lent their voices to outpouring of tributes that poured in celebrating Carson's life and legacy.
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

438K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy