Noodles inks major deal with new California franchisee

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoodles & Co. (Nasdaq: NDLS) has a new deal with Warner Foods that designates that company, which operates more than 150 Jack in the Box, Black Bear Diner, and Panera Bread restaurants, Noodle’s...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Footwear News

Industry Moves: The Bay Taps New Chief Customer Officer, Valentino Makes Two Executive Appointments + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 17, 2022: Canadian department store The Bay has tapped Alexander Meyer as its new chief customer officer. Meyer will be responsible for the ongoing transformation of The Bay’s integrated marketing, media and customer success strategies, with a focus on high growth, brand and personalization. Reporting directly to Iain Nairn, president and CEO, Meyer will oversee the brand strategy and customer insights, marketing and creative, loyalty, and communications functions for The...
BUSINESS

