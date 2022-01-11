Noodles inks major deal with new California franchisee

For some franchisees, it was simply more practical. Others were looking at their family’s future. Still others were following the business world’s version of avoiding placing all their eggs in one basket. Motivations aside, the process of branching out from focusing on a single franchise brand to operating another or more requires a sensible, well-considered process. Here are the stories of single-unit operators who have successfully added a new brand… or two.

