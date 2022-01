An off-duty police officer died in a traffic accident on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 near San Pablo Dam Road Sunday morning, police said. El Cerrito police Officer Jerrick Bernstine, of Hercules, was on his way home from work at about 6:15 a.m. when a van traveling in front of his vehicle lost control and collided with the center median, according to the El Cerrito Police Department. The officer’s car was reportedly among several vehicles that subsequently struck the van. Officer Bernstine died at the scene, while two others were hospitalized with major injuries, according to Bay City News, citing information from the California Highway Patrol. The CHP is still investigating the cause of the collision.

EL CERRITO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO