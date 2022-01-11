ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officers accused of playing Pokemon Go instead of responding to robbery lose CA appeal

By Vandana Ravikumar
Bradenton Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were fired in 2017 after they were accused of ignoring a robbery so they could continue playing Pokemon Go. On Jan. 7, 2022, an appellate court ruled that their firing was justified despite the former officers’ claims that audio and video recordings of...

