Tilray Stock Affirmed Outperform at Cowen; Cost Cuts Ahead of Plan

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTilray (TLRY) - Get Tilray, Inc. Report shares were affirmed outperform at Cowen, which said that the cannabis company missed Wall Street estimates on revenue but profitability benefited as Tilray was ahead of schedule on cost-cutting. Analyst Vivien Azer has a $23 price target on the Canadian cannabis company....

