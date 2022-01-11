Tilray Stock Affirmed Outperform at Cowen; Cost Cuts Ahead of Plan

Activist investor Macellum Advisors GP LLC said Kohl's Corp. KSS, -1.93% leadership has been "materially mismanaging" the business, and plans to nominate a number of candidates for the board of directors unless the board addresses the long-term underperformance of the stock. Kohl's stock slipped 0.6% in premarket trading. Macellum, which owns nearly 5% of the shares outstanding, said it believes the stock could be valued at $100 per share, or more than double Friday's closing price of $47.77, if Kohl's were to make changes to improve operation execution and optimize its balance sheet, which could include selling some of its $7 billion-to-$8 billion worth of real estate assets. Macellum said if Kohl's is unwilling to make suggested changes, it should explore strategic alternatives, including a possible sale of the company. It has gained 9.6% over the past 12 months through Friday, while the SPDR S&P Retail ETF.

MARKETS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO