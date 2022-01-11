Water leak in Clearfield leads to road closures

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A water leak in Clearfield is causing a road closure along State Street on Monday, city officials say.

Officials say 1000 E from State St. to Antelope Drive is currently shut down because of a water leak.

Crews are estimating a 6-7 hour road closure.

The water is also shut down in this area.

This story will be updated

