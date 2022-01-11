ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water leak in Clearfield leads to road closures

By Kiah Armstrong
 7 days ago

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A water leak in Clearfield is causing a road closure along State Street on Monday, city officials say.

Officials say 1000 E from State St. to Antelope Drive is currently shut down because of a water leak.

Crews are estimating a 6-7 hour road closure.

The water is also shut down in this area.

This story will be updated

ABC4

Here’s a list of the 10 most severe weather disasters of 2021

(ABC4) – The year 2021 was surely eventful, and not just because of the pandemic, but because of the rising number of weather disasters affecting our planet. Wildfires, hurricanes, tropical storms, tornadoes, hailstorms, and cold and heat waves have all had a tremendous effect on our landscape and our homes and businesses alike. The number […]
ENVIRONMENT
ABC4

How St. George’s water department is keeping up with growth

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – While the Virgin River is Washington County’s primary source of water, St. George city leaders say it also has several wells that supply drinking and culinary water for residents. Now, city leaders are working to secure another permit, to ensure water security as the population is growing. The City of […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

SLC ranks seventh best state capital for safety and more in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – State capitals are some of the most up-and-coming spots across the nation. However, it’s important to recognize how they differ from state to state. A recent study carried out by WalletHub compared all 50 state capitols across 49 key metrics, including affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health, and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

