Water leak in Clearfield leads to road closures
CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A water leak in Clearfield is causing a road closure along State Street on Monday, city officials say.
Officials say 1000 E from State St. to Antelope Drive is currently shut down because of a water leak.
Crews are estimating a 6-7 hour road closure.
The water is also shut down in this area.
This story will be updated
