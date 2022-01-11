ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste of the NFL culinary event helps fight student hunger Super Bowl weekend

The NFL and GENYOUth will host its 30th Taste of the NFL event during a live stream hosted at the Petersen Automotive Museum on Saturday, February 12, Super Bowl LVI weekend.

The purpose-driven culinary event aims to help create awareness of food insecurity and hunger in America. One in four children in the United States faces food insecurity.

"What you'll get a chance to do, if you're able to join us live in person, is see some of the most world-renowned chefs, and you'll hobnob with NFL players, celebrities, athletes," said Alexis Glick, CEO of GENYOUth.

Chefs such as Tim Love, Carla Hall, Andrew Zimmern, Lasheeda Perry, Mark Bucher, NFL players, and celebrity guests will create a dynamic array of dishes to cook for Super Bowl weekend.

"The taste of the NFL for the last couple of years funds GENYOUth End Student Hunger Fund, which tackles food insecurity in schools nationwide." Zimmern said. "It's a great culinary event for foodies and football fans."

The audience will be able to watch these incredible chefs cook up their best game day recipes while helping raise funds for a good cause.

For more information, visit:

tasteofthenfl.com

genyouthnow.org/our-work/end-student-hunger-fund

petersen.org

