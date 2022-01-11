ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Analysis: Still plenty of questions for Novak to answer

By Howard Fendrich AP Tennis Writer
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRgCU_0di44Xfl00
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic’s father Srdjan, center, brother Djordje, right, and mother Dijana attend a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Tennis star Novak Djokovic on Monday won a court battle to stay in Australia to contest the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated against COVID-19, but the government threatened to cancel his visa a second time. Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly reinstated Djokovic’s visa, which was canceled after his arrival last week because officials decided he didn’t meet the criteria for an exemption to an entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Regardless of how the whole “an unvaccinated Novak Djokovic goes to Australia” saga concludes — and, despite a favorable court ruling Monday, his status was still up in the air — there are plenty of key questions for the top-ranked tennis player to answer.

For starters:

• Why didn’t he get COVID-19 shots? Djokovic confirmed in an affidavit submitted as part of his legal case that he is not vaccinated; non-citizens entering Australia need to be inoculated, unless they are approved for a medical exemption.

• What was his plan to play in the Australian Open and attempt to claim a men’s-record 21st Grand Slam title if he had not tested positive for COVID-19 last month? (That test was his basis for seeking an exemption.) Was he resigned to sitting out the tournament he’s won a record nine times?

• Why was he at a public event a day after receiving the result of that positive test?

• What does Djokovic expect to happen moving forward as he travels the globe intending to play in tournaments elsewhere that might have vaccination requirements?

• How will the more than 100 hours Djokovic spent confined to a hotel room while awaiting the appeal of his visa’s cancellation affect him mentally and physically if he does get to participate in an event that begins next Monday?

Djokovic has yet to address any of the above issues during a whirlwind swirl of events that included taking a flight to Australia believing that he had been approved to go to the country that hosts the year’s first Grand Slam tennis tournament; an eight-hour standoff at an airport in Melbourne; the cancellation of his visa after questions arose about the medical exemption he was granted; a judge’s ruling that overturned that cancellation and freed the 34-year-old from Serbia from detention on the grounds he wasn’t given enough time to speak to his lawyers before his entry was blocked at the airport.

As Monday became Tuesday in Australia, the case rested in the hands of the country’s immigration minister, who could overrule the judge and order that Djokovic be deported.

Of even more consequence: Such a move also could result in Djokovic being barred from Australia for three years. Looking at this purely from a sports perspective, that would be quite harsh and quite significant, denying Djokovic a chance to accumulate more trophies at a hard-court tournament he has ruled much in the way Rafael Nadal has dominated at the French Open and Roger Federer has at Wimbledon.

“Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete. … I remain focused on that,” Djokovic wrote in a Twitter posting from just after midnight local time that included a photo showing him with two rackets in hand, coach Goran Ivanisevic and others at the Australian Open’s main court. “I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans.”

Djokovic, who has won the tournament three years in a row, followed up with another tweet to thank folks for “standing with me through all this and encouraging me to stay strong.”

That pretty much accounts for everything the world has heard from Djokovic on the matter.

Meanwhile, back home in Serbia, his parents and brother met with reporters to tout victory via the judge’s decision — which could have been premature, depending on what Australia’s minister for immigration, citizenship, migrant services and multicultural affairs eventually does.

Asked by a reporter about Djokovic’s public appearance without a mask on Dec. 17, following a Dec. 16 positive COVID-19 test — people in Serbia have been fined for violating self-isolation rules during the pandemic — his brother, Djordje, responded: “This press conference is adjourned at the moment.”

Whenever Djokovic himself is available to the media, he should be more willing to offer explanations.

___

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Howard Fendrich covers tennis for The Associated Press. Follow him at https://twitter.com/HowardFendrich or write to him at hfendrichap.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s controversial beliefs and why he is opposed to the vaccine

According to Novak Djokovic, one of the defining days of his career came in the summer of 2010. He had already won his first grand slam title, but a recurring shortness of breath was plaguing him in matches. To watch Djokovic now is to see one of the world’s most obstinately enduring athletes in action. He covers the tennis court with almost robotic efficiency, always two steps ahead of his flagging opponents. Back then, it was Djokovic who felt unusually jaded. On several occasions, in the heat of arduous matches, he even called for medical breaks out of fear...
TENNIS
The Spun

John McEnroe Reacts To The Novak Djokovic Situation

John McEnroe has weighed in on the ongoing Novak Djokovic situation. The situation began when Djokovic, despite being unvaccinated from COVID-19, traveled to Australia for the Australian Open. He had informed the public that he received a medical exemption to go without vaccination. Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke denied Djokovic’s...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Goran Ivanisevic
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
WREG

Djokovic lands in Serbia after deportation from Australia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic could be barred from the French Open later this year because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19, a possibility that raised the stakes for the tennis star just hours after he was deported from Australia and prevented from defending his Australian Open title. A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player […]
TENNIS
WREG

How Djokovic bends his mind to succeed

To his critics, Novak Djokovic has been cavalier and reckless in the face of a deadly pandemic. But students of the tennis star’s game note that bending reality has been a secret to his success, until now. The dizzying saga playing out in Australia over Djokovic’s refusal to get vaccinated against the coronavirus has cemented his image as the […]
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbia#Australian
The Independent

Novak Djokovic saga in Australia not good for anyone, says Andy Murray

Andy Murray has labelled Novak Djokovic’s deportation from Australia “a s***show”.One of the most extraordinary episodes in tennis history ended with the Federal Court of Australia upholding the decision of the country’s Immigration Minister to cancel Djokovic’s visa for a second time.The nine-time Australian Open champion found himself in a fight with the government from the moment he landed in Melbourne last week as a political storm raged over an exemption allowing him into the country despite being unvaccinated against coronavirus.Now he is heading home, leaving the rest of the players and the tournament to try to bring the focus...
TENNIS
AFP

Five men to watch at the Australian Open

The absence of nine-time champion Novak Djokovic, deported in humiliation after a visa saga and courtroom drama, leaves the Australian Open men's draw wide open. But the 13-time French Open champion swept through the field last week to win a warm-up event at Melbourne Park, and a revitalised Nadal could lift what would be only his second Australian Open trophy after his lone win in 2009. 
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Novak Djokovic - brooding, divisive tennis great with fiery temper

Novak Djokovic grew up with NATO bombs raining down on Serbia but emerged to become one of the greatest tennis players of all time. A judge overturned that, but the government then tore up Djokovic's visa for a second time, triggering Sunday's court hearing, which the tennis ace lost.
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open 2022: Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal cruise as spotlight returns to tennis

After a build-up dominated by Novak Djokovic’s botched visa controversy, the Australian Open was finally able to emerge from its political shadow on Monday and stage a drama strictly of a sporting variety. The commencement of actual tennis will have arrived as a welcome relief for tired fans and beleaguered organisers alike, with the embittered world No 1 in the air en route home to Belgrade when the first ball was mercifully struck inside the Rod Laver Arena. That honour belonged to Tatjana Maria, the world No 287, who was duly thrashed by fifth seed Maria Sakkari as the...
TENNIS
AFP

Murray hopes for no repeat of Djokovic saga 'mess'

Andy Murray hopes the "mess" which has resulted in tennis world number one Novak Djokovic being told he is to be deported from Australia ahead of the Australian Open will not be repeated. Former world number one Murray told the BBC in Melbourne "the situation has not been good all round for anyone" and regretted Djokovic had been held in a detention facility. Murray was speaking after Djokovic lost his last-gasp bid to avoid deportation from Australia on Sunday. It ended a sensational legal battle over his coronavirus vaccination status and dashed his dream for the moment of an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam singles crown.
TENNIS
KRON4 News

Ruled out: Australia deports Novak Djokovic for being unvaccinated

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. A masked Djokovic was photographed in a Melbourne airport lounge with two government officials in black uniforms before he left for Dubai. […]
TENNIS
Times Leader

Times Leader

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy