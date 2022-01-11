ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buggs hits go-ahead jumper, Winthrop beats Campbell 74-72

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0di42yWW00

Cory Hightower had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Drew Buggs made a go-ahead jumper in the closing seconds as Winthrop narrowly defeated Campbell 74-72 on Monday night.

Hightower made 5 of 6 3-pointers. Buggs, who finished with 12 points, dribbled down the clock and used a high screen to get into the lane for a fadeaway jumper to break a 72-all tie.

Micheal Anumba added 10 points for Winthrop (8-6, 1-0 Big South Conference).

Cedric Henderson Jr. tied a season high with 21 points for the Fighting Camels (7-6, 0-2), whose losing streak reached four games. Jordan Whitfield added 17 points and Jesus Carralero had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

