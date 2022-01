Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, January 18:. The greenback managed to post modest gains against its major rivals and looks to preserve its bullish momentum early Tuesday with the US Dollar Index rising above 95.30. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is at its highest level in two years near 1.85%, up more than 1% on a daily basis. ZEW Survey from Germany will be featured in the European economic docket ahead of NY Empire State Manufacturing Index data from the US on Tuesday.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO