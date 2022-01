PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After six terms, Portsmouth City Councilman William E. "Bill" Moody Jr. has announced that he will not run for re-election. "It's truly been an honor to serve the citizens of Portsmouth for so many years," Moody said in correspondence with 13News Now. "During my tenure, I have been part of 12 councils. Eleven of those councils have accomplished amazing things for our city."

